Comanche County nearing budget decision - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comanche County nearing budget decision

Comanche County Excise Board (Source KSWO) Comanche County Excise Board (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners are hoping to approve a budget for next year in the next two weeks.

Wednesday, the head of each department met before the County Excise Board to tell them how much money they wanted for next year's budget and what that money will be used for. As a whole, the departments are asking for over 10 million dollars, which is about $1.5 million more than the county's projected revenue. 

The next step in the budgetary process is a one-on-one meeting with department heads and Comanche County Commissioner Don Hawthorne, who's responsible for building the budget.

"The meeting is to see where we can trim back their estimated, what can they get by with for the coming year,” Hawthorne said. “So we'll look at that and see if we can come up with a balanced budget based on what the projected revenues are."

The commissioners hope to approve the budget by August 22nd before sending it to the Excise Board for approval no later than September 7th.

