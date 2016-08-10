Curry, Lawton High ready to run wild in 2016

LAWTON, Okla (KSWO) – Lawton High coming off an 8-2 campaign in 2015, one that ended with a loss to eventual State Champion Bixby for the second year in a row. The Wolverines will enter 2016 loaded with talent again, especially in the backfield. Lawton High has a deep tradition at running back. In the last five years alone, Michael Warren and Darreyl Patterson have earned division one scholarships. Senior Tre Curry looks like the next in line.

Curry saw his first extended playing time behind Patterson as a sophomore in 2014. His big play ability was easy to see.

As a junior Curry took the next step. He racked up over 1100 yards on the ground and reached the end zone 13 times, all while splitting time with DeQuan Weaver.

Now that Weaver has graduated, Curry is the unquestioned lead dog in the backfield, a role he's primed and ready for.

“I feel like the game comes easier now because I played so much earlier, especially my sophomore year,” Curry said. “If I had never played and this was my first year, I would be really nervous. But I have played so much, I'm really confident. Like growing and developing, it's easier to read defenses and stuff.”

“He's gotten thicker. He doesn't look as big of a young man as he shows on film. He's a little over 200 lbs and still runs a sub-eleven 100 meters,” head coach Randy Breeze said. “There's a lot of schools looking at him and for good reason. He's one of the best running backs in the state of Oklahoma.”

Curry has received some college interest, but for the most part, is still flying under the radar, much like Warren did in 2013, before a record-setting senior season earned him a scholarship to Iowa State.

His junior year, people knew who Michael was, but he wasn't getting the attention that he got after four good, solid football games,” said Breeze. “I think Tre's going to be the same way. If he has four football games in the first four, like I think he's going to have, everybody will know Tre Curry and there will be a lot more people coming in to offer him.”

“I get compared to him a lot. People talk to me about him often. I talk to him every once in awhile. I watch his film a lot. He's a big motivation for me right now,” said Curry.

Curry is far from the only option LHS has on offense. Lawton High returns a deep and talented group of receivers, and starting quarterback Zack Hanna, who got his feet wet a year ago. The key to the Wolverines success on offense will likely come down to the development of their young offensive line.

“We've got a couple of good, we've got Clay Longest back. We've got Junior Olo back and we've got Kole Petering back with good size in those three guys. And then we've got some young guys that are really coming on strong. Hector Becerra is at a level where Jalin Barnett was four years ago,” said Breeze. “We're excited about this offensive line even though they're going to be young and the offensive line is usually the last thing to come around. We've got a great deal of speed in the backfield. If they'll give us much of a window, I think we'll have a lot of success running the football.”

The Wolverines will open up the season on the road. They'll head to 5A power Carl Albert on September 2nd.

