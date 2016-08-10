Semi topples on I-44

Comanche County, OK_(KSWO) A 75-year-old man walked away unharmed after rolling his semi-truck Wednesday afternoon on the turnpike just south of Lawton.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck was headed north on the interstate when he left the road and overcorrected.

The semi then left the road for a second time before rolling onto its side.

The accident shut down an east bound lane of traffic as crews worked to upright the truck.

The driver was treated on the scene and released.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.