MacArthur Middle School closed today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - MacArthur Middle School in Lawton will be closed today due to a water line break.

We are still working to get details on the situation, but the Lawton Public School district says it is forcing them to close classes just for MacArthur Middle School.

