OTA warns of delays when using doxo for Pikepass payments

4:45 P.M.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is issuing a clarification of its previously issued special alert related to doxo.com, a third-party payment provider. Doxo.com has a website which may give OTA PIKEPASS customers the impression they are conducting business directly with the OTA. The OTA wants its customers to be aware that doxo.com is not affiliated with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. If PIKEPASS customers choose to utilize this payment service to replenish their PIKEPASS accounts, such customers should be aware that their payments are not received by the OTA or credited to their PIKEPASS accounts in real time. Customers should contact doxo’s customer service department at 206-319-0097 to inquire further about doxo’s terms and conditions, including service fees. PIKEPASS customers can choose to pay their bill or replenish their accounts directly through pikepass.com without incurring processing or service fees.

11:58 A.M.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is issuing an important special alert. A website known as doxo.com, a third party payment provider, is representing themselves as being affiliated with PIKEPASS.Please be aware that doxo.com is NOT affiliated with or linked to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority or PIKEPASS. Please DO NOT attempt to replenish your account using this website. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the PIKEPASS Customer Service Center at 1-800-PIKEPASS (1-800-745-3727).

