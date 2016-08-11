Safe Kids car seat safety seminar at Comanche County Health Depa - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Safe Kids car seat safety seminar at Comanche County Health Department

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Safe Kids Oklahoma and Comanche County Health Department will host a car seat inspection and installation event on Friday, August 12, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Comanche County Health Department in Lawton.

They will be offering free car seat installations sessions taught be nationally certified technicians.

Four out of five car seats are installed or used incorrectly. Motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death and injury to children under fourteen years of age.

With school starting and more children will be transported in some form of automobile, this event will help keep our community as safe as possible.

To qualify for the program: you must provide proof of assistance (WIC, TANF, SNAP, etc.), you must be the legal guardian of the child, the child must be present or within 6 weeks of their due date. Try to arrive in the car your child is most often transported in. There is a $10 co-pay per car seat.

