Caddo County new voter recruitment

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Caddo County is working to increase the number of active voters in the area. They will be adding new voters from August 12 to September 10 at county fairs.

Booths will be set up for voter registration and changes to voter registration at the following county fairs:

Binger-Oney Fair -August 11, 12, 13

Apache Fall Fair- August 18, 19, 20

Cyril Fall Fair- August 18, 19, 20

Hydro Fall Fair- August 18, 19, 20

Cement Fall Fair- August 25, 26, 27

Hinton Fall Fair- August 25, 26, 27

Fort Cobb Fair- September 8, 9, 10

Caddo County Fall Fair- August 28 through September 3

You can register to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma, and 18 years old or older.

