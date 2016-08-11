Cache man sentenced to 20 years for lewd acts to children under 16

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Cache man convicted of raping two minors several times was sentenced to 15 years in prison today.

Sixty-seven-year-old Dennis Niedo pled guilty to a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 in a Comanche county courtroom this morning.

Police say in July of 2015 they were called to a hospital where two girls, ages fourteen and eleven told them they had been raped numerous times by Niedo. When police confronted him, he refused to take a polygraph saying he thought the test would find him guilty only because he was nervous.

Neido was sentenced to twenty years in prison with fifteen to serve and 5 suspended.

