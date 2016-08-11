Military Welcome Center celebrates 35th anniversary of cannon de - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Military Welcome Center celebrates 35th anniversary of cannon dedication Friday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Military Welcome Center) (Source Military Welcome Center)

LAWTON, OK – Recently, several Military Welcome Center (MWC) volunteers, including James Lynn, grandson of BG(R) James Brittingham, had a mini recreation of the dedication of the 105 mm howitzer in front of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.  Those also participating in the recreation include Sue Burpo, Sally Cote, Rutti Cramer, Zelda Davis, who were all present for the original dedication 35 years ago.

Brittingham served 38 years’ active duty in the Army Artillery, from the horse-drawn carriage to rockets. He commanded combat units in World Wars I and II and the Korean War.  He retired as Fort Sill’s active commanding general in 1954.

The Military Welcome Center is a collaboration program between the Armed Services YMCA and the Military Officers Association of America Auxiliary servicing military service members and their families as they travel through the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly