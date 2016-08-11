Military Welcome Center celebrates 35th anniversary of cannon dedication Friday

LAWTON, OK – Recently, several Military Welcome Center (MWC) volunteers, including James Lynn, grandson of BG(R) James Brittingham, had a mini recreation of the dedication of the 105 mm howitzer in front of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Those also participating in the recreation include Sue Burpo, Sally Cote, Rutti Cramer, Zelda Davis, who were all present for the original dedication 35 years ago.

Brittingham served 38 years’ active duty in the Army Artillery, from the horse-drawn carriage to rockets. He commanded combat units in World Wars I and II and the Korean War. He retired as Fort Sill’s active commanding general in 1954.

The Military Welcome Center is a collaboration program between the Armed Services YMCA and the Military Officers Association of America Auxiliary servicing military service members and their families as they travel through the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.

