Spaghetti fundraiser helps pay for Mobile Meals for Lawton seniors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Mobile Meals kicked off its chicken spaghetti fundraiser the afternoon of August 11.



The program has been around since 1973 delivering meals to the elderly.



The meals cost $70 per month but the money raised from the fundraiser will help provide meals to those who can't afford to pay.



Benefit chairman Guila Shields say they hope to feed seven-hundred people at the fundraiser. They're only asking for a $10 donation per plate.



"I want y'all to come out and try. I bet a lot of people is going to like it," Shields said.



The fundraiser runs until 7:00 p.m. on August 11 at VFW Post 5263 located at 103 Northeast 20th Street in Lawton.

