Sam Noble Museum invites little archeologists to join Spike's Club

NORMAN, OK – Young explorers at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History learn the ins and outs of archeology in Spike’s Club: Can You Dig It?

Little archaeologists will find artifacts and discover how objects used by ancient people can tell us about who they were and find fun new ways to think about subjects surrounding natural history.

“Spike’s Club this fall is such a unique chance for kids to get their hands dirty, work through exciting challenges and explore the science of archeology. What better way to learn about archeology than through real artifacts and challenges? The Sam Noble Museum is able to offer an exclusive look into the world of archeology by immersing the kid in a hands-on exploration of museum galleries, mysterious cultures, excavation techniques and artifacts,” said public programs coordinator Carrie McKenzie.

Participants get to investigate animals like the bison and mastodon, excavate artifacts and piece together clues to tell the tales of ancient cultures.

“We love Spike’s Club here at the Sam Noble Museum because of the opportunity to follow the participants’ interest and build on their experiences week after week. We have such amazing resources at the museum, and the kids really get to take advantage of that over the five-week program,” McKenzie added.

Children will navigate their way through the museum’s newest temporary exhibit, 'Mystery of the Mayan Medallion,' on display from October 15 through January 16. In this immersive exhibit, visitors are transported to Palenque, Mexico, where an archaeological team has mysteriously disappeared from a dig site while investigating rumors of a priceless jade medallion. They will follow the clues the team left behind to locate the precious medallion while avoiding the dangers lurking in the ruins.

Spike’s Club is held one day a week from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Registration for the five-week fall program is underway now. Session I, for children in first and second grade, will be held on the following Tuesdays: September 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Session II, for children in third through fifth grade, will be held the following Thursdays: September 29, October 6, 13 and 20, and November 3. The cost for the program is $50 for museum members or $60 for non-members. Each participant will receive a Spike’s Club T-shirt with registration (one shirt per school year). To register or to find more information, visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu/programs or call the museum education department at (405) 325-1008.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.