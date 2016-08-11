Lawton sorority will host murder mystery dinner and fundraiser - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton sorority will host murder mystery dinner and fundraiser

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Alumni Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority is offering a chance to help college students while having a fun night of good food and murder.

The sorority chapter is hosting a special murder mystery fundraiser dinner in the Comanche County Fairgrounds' Prairie Room.

The dinner's theme is "Lights, Camera, Murder!" and will give attendees both a meal and a chance to solve an exciting mystery.

Ticket sales will directly fund five scholarships for high school students around the Lawton, Altus and Chickasha areas. The more the dinner makes, the more the recipients will get!

Event organizers are excited to be able to reach out to the Lawton community in a way that directly helps Oklahoma students.

"We thought a social evening of mingling and mixing and solving a mystery would be a fun way to engage our community, to enjoy an evening, to raise funds," said Sheila Alford, the Committee Chair of the Fundraiser.

The murder mystery kicks off this August 13 at 6:00 p.m. It is expected to last around two hours.

If you would like to participate, you can order a ticket by calling Barbara Ellis at 580-355-7249.

