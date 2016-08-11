Cache man sentenced to 15 years

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A Cache man convicted of raping two minors several times was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

67 year old Dennis Niedo pleaded guilty to a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 in a Comanche County courtroom Thursday morning.

Police say in July 2015 they were called to a hospital where two girls, ages 14 and 11, told them they had been raped numerous times by Niedo. When police confronted him, he refused to take a polygraph, saying he thought the test would find him guilty only because he was nervous.

