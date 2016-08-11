Class canceled at Mac Middle for Friday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A water main break at MacArthur Middle School will force classes to be cancelled again Friday. Crews will work on repairing the line through the weekend, and classes are expected to resume on Monday. Staff at MMS will report to school on Friday, and meet with the principal.

The break was discovered at MacArthur Middle School just a couple of hours before classes were scheduled to start Thursday, and when crews realized it meant the water would need to be cut off to the school, the district decided to cancel school for the day.

LPS Executive Director of Operations Kyle Smith says around 6 a.m. Thursday, the head custodian at MacArthur Middle School found a water leak on the north side of the building. The custodian then contacted the principal.

"We were able to shut the water off”, said Smith. “Our maintenance crew arrived around 6:45 a.m. They determined they couldn't fix the leak without keeping the water off for the entire building."

Shortly after 7 a.m., school officials made the call to cancel classes. At that point, they enlisted the help of staff and faculty to inform parents who were dropping off their kids at school about the cancellation. They also notified parents through their automated call and text system. They used the school bus drivers to spread the word, too.

"Middle school buses had not run their routes, so we had not picked up any kids yet”, said Smith. “Routes by our middle school buses were run and they did go to each stop to let the kids know."

