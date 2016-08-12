"Oklahoma Balladeer" performs in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

"Oklahoma Balladeer" performs in Lawton

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

Lawton, OK_(KSWO) The Oklahoma Balladeer, Les Gilliam, entertained a crowd Thursday night in Lawton at the annual meeting of the Southwest Oklahoma Historical Society. 

Gilliam is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, selected in 2010, and part of his concert was a tribute to other members of the Hall, by singing some of their classic tunes, like Woody Guthrie's "This Land is your Land", and Merle Haggard’s “Okie from Muskogee”.  

Gilliam said it's important to him to keep those songs alive, since that type of music isn't found on radio anymore.

"I'm not selling music, I'm selling nostalgia.  That's what I do. I try to bring back memories to people from years ago and hope for the younger ones that weren't alive when some of the songs came out will enjoy the stories that I tell about the singer, the song and where it came from, something like that,"  Gilliam said.

Gilliam's connection to western swing music dates back to his childhood, growing up in the town of Gene Autry, Oklahoma, named for the famous singing cowboy.  His singing career has taken him as far as Austria, for the International Country Music Festival, as well as the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:01:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:04:55 GMT

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

  • Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 06:51:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:04:52 GMT

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    •   
Powered by Frankly