Rushing faces formal sentencing today - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rushing faces formal sentencing today

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
Connect
Thorsten Rushing will learn his fate on Friday. (Source KSWO) Thorsten Rushing will learn his fate on Friday. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Formal sentencing is set for Friday in Lawton for convicted killer Thorsten Rushing.

That follows a Comanche County jury's decision that he should spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Rushing was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in June for killing his father and brother in Lawton back in 2014.

Prosecutors had pushed for the death penalty.

