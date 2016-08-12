Rushing faces formal sentencing today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Formal sentencing is set for Friday in Lawton for convicted killer Thorsten Rushing.



That follows a Comanche County jury's decision that he should spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Rushing was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in June for killing his father and brother in Lawton back in 2014.

Prosecutors had pushed for the death penalty.

