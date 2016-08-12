Indiahoma welcomes new coach with an inspirational message - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Indiahoma welcomes new coach with an inspirational message

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) – Meet Coach Campbell, the newest addition to the Indiahoma baseball, basketball, track, and cross country programs this year.

Coach Campbell hails from Electra, Texas and is excited for the opportunity to teach physical education to students 3rd grade and up.

When Coach Campbell was an infant, meningitis caused him to lose both of his legs. One leg is gone at the knee and the other close to the calf. He also had one arm amputated just below the elbow and the other at the wrist.  Coach Campbell uses prosthetic legs to walk.

However, it’s Coach Campbell’s fighting spirit that makes him unique. He has said that nothing is impossible and he refuses to give up. He is teaching the children much more about life than just sports. Coach Campbell is inspiring students to try a sport they never felt good enough or to work harder at a sport to get better.

Coach Campbell jumped right into helping the community. He is working to get the baseball field painted and fixed up.

He is taking great pride in coaching at Indiahoma. He wants the students to know how he is proud to support and work with them. He is a great example to Indiahoma students!

