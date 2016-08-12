Alamo archeological dig unearths piece of Mexican sword - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Alamo archeological dig unearths piece of Mexican sword

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Reimagine the Alamo)
(Source Reimagine the Alamo) (Source Reimagine the Alamo)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KSWO) – An archaeological team excavating the Alamo announced the discovery of a military-related artifact recovered from the south wall. The artifact is a broken tip of a sword, or briquet, which is believed to have been owned by a Mexican infantryman. Evidence of torquing indicates that the tip may have broken off while being used to construct the lunette fortification at the south gate of the Alamo.

“History and weaponry came together at the Alamo in yet another exciting archeological discovery. We are tremendously energized by the wealth of discoveries unearthed during this archeological investigation as the momentum continues to build and the master plan process unfolds,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

The work is part of a larger effort to design a new master plan for the Alamo Complex and surrounding area, known as Reimagine the Alamo, that is led by the Texas General Land Office, the City of San Antonio and the Alamo Endowment. Archaeologists are conducting a systematic archaeological study of the Alamo complex grounds. The purpose of the work is to determine the location of the structural limits of the compound’s walls and how the landscape of the site has shifted over time. In particular, the archaeologists hope to identify the exact location of the south and west walls of the Alamo.

