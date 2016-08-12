Lawton Burger King burglarized through drive-thru window

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - On August 10, the Burger King located at 210 Southwest Sheridan Road in Lawton was burglarized.

Around 5:00 a.m., an employee noticed that the drive-thru window had been broken and there were items missing from the safe. It is believed that the burglar entered the building through the broken window. The safe was locked at 3:00 a.m. and could only have been opened by a numeric code.

The burglar possibly adjusted the surveillance cameras as to not be caught on video. No arrests have been made at this time.

