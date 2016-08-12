MacArthur Middle School in Lawton to reopen following water main break

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Public School officials say the water main break at MacArthur Middle school was in the utility room on the north side of the school. Workers have been working since 3:00 this morning to fix the break and the work is expected to be completed August 12.

MacArthur Middle School is expected to be up and running Monday, August 15, morning.

