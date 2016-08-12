Wildfires spark off just outside of Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Area firefighters had to battle 4 separate grassfires the morning of August 12.

According to Josh Sullivan the fire chief with Flower Mound Volunteer fire department, the first fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. near Southeast 60th Street and Woodlawn Road. Sullivan says It started out as a controlled burn that got out of control.

Around 11:30 a.m., three other small fires broke out along Highway 7 when a driver's brake drum that ignited the grass. Chief Sullivan says the driver was unaware he or she was starting the fires at Southeast 60th, 75th and 90th streets.

Stephens County officials were notified, but believe that person either stopped or pulled off because no other fires were reported.

The fires were all put out in under an hour.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.