SafeKids OK and Comanche Co. Health Dept. team up to keep kids safe on the road

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – In an effort to keep children safe on Oklahoma Roadways, SafeKids Oklahoma teamed up with the Comanche County Health Department to show parents how to properly install child car seats.



The free event was held outside the Comanche County Health Department on August 12.

According to Oklahoma law, you should have the appropriate seat depending on your child's size and car seats should also be installed rear facing. Department officials say up to 4 out of 5 seats are installed or used incorrectly so that's why they hold this event.

"I just like to keep all the children safe on Oklahoma Streets, to make sure they are in the right car seat for the right age and weight and buckled every time safely," said MaShawn Johnson, a registered nurse, and car seat technician.



Johnson says if car seats are not correctly installed and children are not secured properly, children are more likely to be thrown from a vehicle in case of a crash.

Car seats were also provided at the Health Department by SafeKids Oklahoma for those who receive state assistance and for a $10 co-pay.

