Fort Sill welcomes Deep Strike Battalion

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) – Fort Sill is now home to a new unit of soldiers. The ‘Deep Strike Battalion’ was officially welcomed in an uncasing ceremony on post. The ceremony finalizes the battalion's move from Fort Hood.

Lieutenant Colonel Damon Wells says it is uncommon in the military to uproot an entire unit, but the support they've received from the Ft. Sill community has made it all worthwhile.

"All across the board, I've received calls, emails, I've talked to community leaders. We all feel really welcomed," said Lt. Col. Damon Wells.

Wells says the battalion has a very rich history that they're excited to share with the community. The battalion falls under the 75th Field Artillery Brigade.

Command Sergeant Major Kenneth Ball says they've already received some new soldiers and are ready to get them trained.

"The thing we look forward to most is mentoring and the leadership of these soldiers and getting them ready to take on that next level," said Command Sergeant Ball

But first, they have to wait for their equipment, which will take about three months. The battalion uses the Multiple Launch Rocket System as its weapon of choice.

