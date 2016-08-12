Thorsten Rushing sentenced to life without parole - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thorsten Rushing sentenced to life without parole

Thorsten Rushing in court (Source KSWO) Thorsten Rushing in court (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Convicted murderer Thorsten Rushing appeared in court Friday, where he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Rushing was convicted in June of two counts of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for the 2014 killings of his father, Uwe, and younger brother, Stefan.

Rushing and his attorney Stephen Jones appeared at the Comanche County Courthouse where a judge announced he would be following the jury's recommendation and sentencing him to life without the possibility of parole.

Immediately after the sentencing, Jones filed an appeal on the ruling, stating prosecutorial misconduct and a violation of Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights as just a few of the many reasons for the appeal. Rushing's family also attended the sentencing but declined to comment.

