The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital holds its own Olympic games

BETHANY, OK – Patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany participated in their own Olympic Games. This year’s Games at the Hospital is in celebration of the Summer Olympic Games in Rio and allowed patients to work on their personal goals in a fun environment.

Kelli Johnson is a recreation therapist said it’s important for patients in the Hospital to have fun, while they’re recovering and getting better.

“We want our patients to be involved in what’s going on in the community and the world right now, so celebrating the Olympics is a big part of that. It’s a challenge for them, but they love it. Everybody likes to celebrate the Olympics!” said Johnson.

Patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital dressed-up and played several Olympic-themed activities, including Dash for the Gold and Olympic Fun Facts.

“Another fun game was our Summer Sailboat Races. During this activity, the patients are able to use their adaptive technology devices to navigate and race the boats across the water. Plus, in the Olympic Art Gallery, the patients were able to do sensory play in the paint and make crafts to represent Team USA,” said Johnson.

The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital is Oklahoma’s only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation hospital and an innovative leader in offering medical services that can only be found in the region while also providing a promising pathway from hospital to home. The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital is more than a place where children come to heal. They come to learn and grow in a supportive, caring environment.

