Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off August 13

RUSH SPRINGS, OK – Everyone in the city of Rush Springs pulled together this week to get the area ready for their annual Watermelon Festival. The all-day festival draws in crowds from all over the state and beyond.

The festival will feature all sorts of treats for attendees, such as live entertainment, booths for food and arts and plenty of events and contests.



Event organizers are more than ready for and aren't afraid of what the weather may bring.

"Hopefully, the rain will just kind of hold off and we can have cooler weather and everyone can just have an extra special enjoyable day,” said Mary Hill, manager of First National Bank of Rush Springs.



The festival starts again at 7:00 a.m. on August 13 with a special 5k relay run, which will have participants carrying a ten-pound watermelon. Parking and admission are free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

