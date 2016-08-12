Veteran's family surprised with new, free home - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Veteran's family surprised with new, free home

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Friday night's performance of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo featured much more than the best cowboys around. It also provided the surprise of a lifetime for a former Fort Sill soldier and his family.

Sergeant Tomas Garcia, Junior, thought he was there to accept a check on behalf of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, but found out he was also getting a mortgage-free, custom-built home, courtesy of Operation Finally Home, Hawkins Custom Homes and City National Bank. Sergeant Garcia was deployed to Iraq in 2006 out of Fort Sill when his unit was ambushed, and he was hit in the head with a bullet that fractured his skull, and left him with a traumatic brain injury. He was discharged in 2007, but since then has continued to work with soldiers as an instructor, and veterans and their families. The Garcia family will move into their new home sometime next year.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly