Kids learn robotics for STEM Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The STEM Achievement Foundation hosted an open engineering and robotics workshop for kids on Saturday. They got to learn how to build and program their own robots at the Armed Services YMCA.

"I'm building robots and I'm learning about computer science and engineering,” said Ian Gonzalez, Elgin Middle School student. “I’m helping kids out by teaching them also about building robots and computer science."

Gonzalez has been with the STEM program for a year, and has stepped up to help other kids newer to the robotics building.

Hokehe Effiong brought her children to the workshop to grow their love for building things.

"My four-year-old for example loves to play with blocks,” said Effiong. “He likes to build thing and so robotics is a natural thing for him. and my daughter loves to build things as well and she is very interested in science so this is very natural for them."

It costs 30 dollars to register your student for these Saturday workshops.

The next one they have is in Altus on August 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

