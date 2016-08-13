Back to School bash, giveaway at Douglas Park

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Students out at Douglas Park in Duncan got back to school ready on Saturday.

The Men in Black organization hosted a back to school bash to give away school supplies, and free haircuts to the kids that live around the Douglas Park area. Men in Black President Darryl Stevenson says not every student can make it to an event to get a backpack or pencils before the school year. For some it is because the event is happening too far away from where they live.

Stevenson says they want to give every kid a chance to succeed in school this year.

"We hope to show the kids that there is good people in the world,” said Stevenson. “We do give back. We want the kids not only to follow us, but one day be a leader, also."

The kids also got to eat and have some fun at the splash park before Duncan Public Schools starts back up on August 17th.

