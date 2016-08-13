Murder mystery dinner raised money for scholarships

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A classic who-dun-it was at the center of a fundraiser dinner Saturday night in Lawton.

The Lawton Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosted a murder mystery dinner set in the golden age of Hollywood.

The chapter president say the dinner is back by popular demand as a way to raise money for scholarships to five area high school seniors.

But she says that this dinner isn't the only way they help the community.

"Living in the Lawton-Fort sill community there are so many people that need help,” said President Shirna Scott. “When we are called upon to do so we want to be able to do that. So we want to always have the ability to do that when called upon. We have donated food, performed services, and we participated in voter registration.”

Scott says they nearly filled up the 200 spots at the dinner, which can only mean that they raised a lot of money for the scholarships.

