Pick-up fire spreads to grass

Pick-up fire spreads to grass

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A pick-up caught on fire Saturday evening in Altus, and quickly spread to the grass on the side of the road.

It happened around 5 p.m. just south of the intersection of West Bradford Avenue and Market Road. The front of the pick-up was fully engulfed. The driver noticed something was wrong, and quickly pulled over and jumped out of the car when he saw smoke coming from the hood.

Altus firefighters got the small grass fire under control before it could spread.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

