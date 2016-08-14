Car fire, 3 car accident shuts down I-44 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car fire, 3 car accident shuts down I-44

Car caught on fire (Source KSWO) Car caught on fire (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A car on fire, and then an accident involving 3 cars on I-44 caused traffic on the interstate to come to a standstill Sunday evening.

The car fire out on I-44 near the Fletcher, Cyril and Sterling exit at mile marker 62 was caught on cell phone video by one of our 7NEWS viewers around 5 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say it was a mechanical issue that started the fire in the eastbound lane.

Shortly after firefighters were working to get the car fire out, an accident involving three cars happened just a mile south in the eastbound lanes of I-44. The interstate was closed for about an hour has they got the cars off the roadway.

The people involved in the accident had minor injuries, and were treated and released.

