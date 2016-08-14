Cameron students get back to school at block party

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University got ready to get back to class Sunday night in Bentley Gardens, and opened the Back to School Block party to the entire community, which is something new they are doing this year. They had games and food for new students, returning students and even the families of the students.

Campus Life Director Leslie Cothren says they love to have people come and see the university's campus.

"Once they get onto campus they realize we are a really great space,” said Cothren. “We have a great walking track across campus. We have some great opportunities so that was kind of a great way to get community members and families to campus."

Cothren says they exceed their goal of 300 people attending in the first hour, and because of that, they look forward to growing the event next year.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.