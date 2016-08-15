Woman attempts to help injured animal on Sheridan Road, car accident ensues

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – There was a two-car accident on Northwest Sheridan Road and Andrews Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. on August 15.

A woman driving south on Sheridan Road spotted a group of children off to the side of the road attempting to attend to a dog that had been previously struck by a car.

The woman in a black car stopped in the right-hand lane of Sheridan Road to assist the children with the injured canine.

A white car struck the black car parked on the road. Both cars had to be towed away from the scene. There were no injuries reported. Animal Control picked up the dog.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.