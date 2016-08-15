Run-off candidates for OK Senate District 31 to debate in Freder - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Run-off candidates for OK Senate District 31 to debate in Frederick

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Chris Kidd (Source KSWO) Chris Kidd (Source KSWO)
Toni Hasenbeck (Source KSWO) Toni Hasenbeck (Source KSWO)

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - A debate is scheduled for August 16 between two candidates vying for Oklahoma's Senate District 31 seat.

A debate between Toni Hasenbeck and Chris Kidd will be held tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at the Ramona Theatre located on South 9th street in Frederick.

Both are in a run-off to become the Republican nominee for District 31, which is being vacated by Sen. Don Barrington. The event is open to the public.

