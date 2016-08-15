Run-off candidates for OK Senate District 31 to debate in Frederick

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - A debate is scheduled for August 16 between two candidates vying for Oklahoma's Senate District 31 seat.



A debate between Toni Hasenbeck and Chris Kidd will be held tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at the Ramona Theatre located on South 9th street in Frederick.

Both are in a run-off to become the Republican nominee for District 31, which is being vacated by Sen. Don Barrington. The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.