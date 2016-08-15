Tulsa Air National Guard Base provides assistance to Tulsa Fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa Air National Guard Base provides assistance to Tulsa Fire Department

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO) - Members of the Oklahoma Military Department (OMD) assigned to the 138th Mission Support Group at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base provided assistance to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) on August 10.

A tanker truck resupplied water to the TFD's fire engines while they were fighting a house fire in a rural area with no fire hydrant nearby.

"Normally fire engines would resupply water from a hydrant. Our tanker, once empty, then went to the closest hydrant to resupply for them. They performed this operation several times, but their assistance didn't stop there. Once the fire was under control, TFD teamed one of our Airmen, with their guys to assist in eliminating hotspots and to salvage any personal belongings they could for the family," said Master Sgt. Matthew Tumleson, the deputy fire chief for the 138th Fighter Wing.

The Tulsa Air National Guard Base has mutual aid agreements with the TFD and the Tulsa Police Department. Recently, the Base received assistance from the Tulsa Police Department after a woman made a bomb threat at the front gate. Their quick response and valiant effort to protect Base personnel displayed the importance of continued interoperability between military and civilian organizations.

"Our community relationships are very important to us as Guardsmen. This is where we live and through mutual aid agreements and emergency management organizations, we are ready and able to provide resources to our community partners," said Col. Raymond H. Siegfried III, commander of 138th Fighter Wing.

Members of the 138th assisted local authorities with the search and recovery mission after a tornado struck Owasso earlier this year.

