Rims and tires stolen from vehicles at Toyota of Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Thieves hit a local car dealership over the weekend, stealing two sets of expensive rims and tires.



Employees at Toyota of Lawton arrived to work on August 15 to find a Chevy Silverado and a Suburban sitting on jack stands.



A manager says it appears the tires were taken late Saturday night.



He says surveillance video showed a white cargo van pulling in the dealership around 11:30 p.m.



The manager says similar thefts have been reported at other dealerships in recent weeks.



He says they plan to replace the tires but will also be on the lookout for someone who may be trying to sell them.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.