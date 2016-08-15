Charges filed in Lawton’s 2nd homicide of 2016, new details rele - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges filed in Lawton’s 2nd homicide of 2016, new details released

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer



LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – On Monday, August 8th, just before 2:00 p.m., Lawton Police Officers responded to an apartment 2100 block of Northwest 38th Street on a stabbing and home invasion. 

Two people were stabbed. Michael Mithlo was pronounced dead at the scene. Cheyenne Tsotaddle was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and later released.

During the investigation, 27-year-old Joshua Codynah was developed as the suspect.

At 11:00 p.m. Monday, August 8, Codynah confessed to going to the apartment and stabbing both Mithlo and Tsotaddle and then fleeing the scene. Codynah was booked into the Lawton City Jail.

On Monday, August 15, Comanche County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges against Codynah. Joshua Tony Codynah is charged with 1st-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

