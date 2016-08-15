Comanche County Election Board sets dates for early voting

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Early voting for the Primary Runoff, Special Elgin Public Schools proposition, Flower Mound Public Schools proposition and the Town of Fletcher proposition will be Thursday (August 18), Friday (August 19), and Saturday (August 20).

All eligible voters registered in Comanche County who want to vote early can receive and cast a ballot at the Courthouse located at 315 Southwest 5th Street, Room 204 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.

For more information, contact the County Election Board located at 580-353-1880 or go online to www.elections.ok.gov.

