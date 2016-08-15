Oklahoma blood donors are asked to help Louisiana patients - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma blood donors are asked to help Louisiana patients

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute has been asked to support the flooded areas Louisiana who are in immediate need of blood to help patients in their hospitals.

The recent flooding in Louisiana has shut down the local blood center. Even after the waters recede, it is likely that there will be a shortage in the blood supply.

OBI is asking all eligible donors who are at least 16 years old to come into our Lawton location at 211 Southwest A Avenue to donate now so they can respond to this need. You can find an OBI location, or a mobile blood drive, close to you by going to OBI.org.

“It is not unusual for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to be contacted when there are natural disasters in our country. The Oklahoma Standard is known across our states. We have sent blood to Louisiana, but to continue to help out our neighboring state, we will need more blood donors,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and chief executive of OBI.

OBI is a non-profit blood center. Its volunteer blood donors provide every drop of blood needed by patients in more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state.

Appointments to donate can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.  Walk-ins are also welcome.   

