40 malnourished Greyhounds rescued

FAXON, OK (KSWO) - Covered with ticks, fleas, and with little or no shelter. That's how 40 Greyhounds were found living in Faxon.

These animals were removed from their home this weekend after Comanche County deputies were called to investigate a complaint of malnourished dogs. When they were greeted by a dog in bad shape, they left and returned later with a search warrant. Three dogs were found dead, the others visibly malnourished, covered in parasites, and left with filthy water.

"They can't speak so we have to make sure they're alright," said Comanche County Sheriff Ken Stradley. “When you got 40 dogs, and you've taken on that burden of taking care of them. If you consider it a burden you don't need to be in that kind of business.”

The owner, Michael Shaw, was arrested. The animals were taken in by a Tulsa humane society, where they are being treated. Stradley says the investigation is ongoing, and that the owner could face several charges.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.