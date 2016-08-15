Heavy smoke from grass fire shut down traffic - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heavy smoke from grass fire shut down traffic

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A half-mile stretch of grass caught fire along Highway 7 Monday evening, igniting some nearby hay bales. 

It happened near 6-Mile Road, just east of the Comanche-Stephens County line, where several patches of grass caught fire near the eastbound lanes of the highway. At one point, the smoke was so thick, traffic was shut down on the eastbound side for about 30 minutes. Crews from Central High and Empire quickly put the fire out, but some of the hay bales continued to smolder for a couple of hours.

Investigators aren't sure how it started, but it's possible it was ignited by a passing vehicle.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

