Pickup crashes into light pole

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A pickup driver crashed into a light pole Monday evening in Lawton after another driver suffered a medical condition.

Police say both drivers were eastbound on Cache Road, near Northwest 44th Street, when the car veered into the pickup, pushing it onto the median, and into a light pole in front of Chicken Express. One person from each vehicle went to the hospital with unknown injuries. Eastbound lanes were shut down for about half an hour.

