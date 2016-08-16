Mandy Bailey

Mandy was born and raised in Plano, Texas. She jokes that her fascination for weather stemmed from her parents leaving The Weather Channel on too much when she was little. In middle school, she was drawn to Hurricane Katrina coverage on national television, and after going through the earth science class unit in 8th grade, Mandy knew the weather is what she wanted to do with her life.

Her passion for meteorology led her to OU, where she was heavily involved in her church, the School of Meteorology, and Gaylord College of Journalism. She was an officer for OU’s Student Chapter of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association and for the Oklahoma Weather Lab. She was also involved in a student outreach organization called Weather Friends, where she dressed up as a weather superhero to help teach the public about the weather.

Mandy credits Weather Friends for helping her get her internship at News9 in Oklahoma City, where she interned under David Payne for a year and a half. In addition to her internship at News9, Mandy also spent time interning at KXAS NBC Ch. 5 in Dallas/Ft. Worth. In May 2016, she graduated from OU with distinction with her Bachelors in Meteorology and minors in Math and Broadcast Journalism.

If you would like to connect with Mandy, send her an email at mbailey@kswo.com or visit her Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.