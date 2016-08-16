Pioneer Park Elementary School placed on lock down briefly

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Pioneer Park Elementary School in Lawton was temporarily placed on lock down on August 16 as a precaution.

Lawton Police conducted a traffic stop in the area. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off. A brief chase ensued before the vehicle’s occupants jumped out and began running on foot. They have been apprehended.

There was never any imminent danger. We will bring you more information as this story continues to develop.

