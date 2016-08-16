Crowd gathers in Duncan to show support for community educators - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Crowd gathers in Duncan to show support for community educators

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source DPS Foundation) (Source DPS Foundation)
(Source DPS Foundation) (Source DPS Foundation)
(Source DPS Foundation) (Source DPS Foundation)
(Source DPS Foundation) (Source DPS Foundation)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – On the morning of August 15, a crowd gathered at the Simmons Center for the Duncan Public School Annual Teachers and Staff Kick-off event to show their support and appreciation for DPS faculty.

“We want them to feel appreciated for all of the hard work they do to make our schools great, our kids successful and our community a better place!” said Haylee Root, the Executive Director of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation.

More than two-hundred people donned red ‘Duncan proud, demon pride’ t-shirts. The overwhelming show of support surprised community educators.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly