Crowd gathers in Duncan to show support for community educators

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – On the morning of August 15, a crowd gathered at the Simmons Center for the Duncan Public School Annual Teachers and Staff Kick-off event to show their support and appreciation for DPS faculty.

“We want them to feel appreciated for all of the hard work they do to make our schools great, our kids successful and our community a better place!” said Haylee Root, the Executive Director of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation.

More than two-hundred people donned red ‘Duncan proud, demon pride’ t-shirts. The overwhelming show of support surprised community educators.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.