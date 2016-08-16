Patients of The Children's Center Hospital express themselves th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Patients of The Children's Center Hospital express themselves through music

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Ramarcus playing the violin during the patient concert at The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital
Christian playing the tambourine during the summer concert
Hospital staff & patients performing during the patient summer concert

BETHANY, OK (KSWO) – The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital allowed their patients to express themselves through music and dance in the Hospital’s Annual Summer Patient Concert. As Oklahoma’s only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation hospital, music therapy provides an alternate way for patients to regain functional speech abilities and motor movement coordination.

Brooke Roulet is a music therapist at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

“Whether they’re playing cabasas or chime trees, all of those instruments are used to achieve personal goals that we’re working on in our music therapy sessions,” said Roulet.

Pediatric patients who participated in weekly music therapy sessions performed for family members and Hospital staff in the annual concert, “Back to the Future: Music through Time.” Patients picked their favorite songs and instruments to perform during the concert.

Roulet said the annual summer concert is an opportunity for the patients to show their loved ones how hard they’ve been working throughout the year.

“It’s very exciting to have concerts like this because our families can come out and watch our patients. They’re able to watch their own children perform and see them do things they’ve never seen them do before,” said Roulet.

