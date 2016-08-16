Seaworld’s Texas and Florida rescue teams join forces to save entangled dolphin

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KSWO) – On August 15, the SeaWorld San Antonio Rescue Team joined forces with the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue Team, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network to rescue a bottlenose dolphin that was found entangled in fishing gear near South Padre Island in Texas.

The dolphin had more than three pounds of fishing gear removed including hooks, leaders and fishing line.

The SeaWorld veterinarian team assessed the animal, gave it a complete physical checkup, took blood samples and cultures and gave the dolphin antibiotics for possible infection due to the entanglement. The animal was released back into the ocean.

Entanglement in fishing gear and similar items can lead to suffocation or internal bleeding if hooks and lures are swallowed by the animal. To help prevent harm to wild dolphins and other animals, it is best to dispose of old line and hooks properly and be mindful of fishing locations where animals are known to surface to breathe, so they do not become caught in cast lines.

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Animal Rescue Team is on call 24/7 to save and care for injured, orphaned or ill animals. SeaWorld animal experts have helped more than 28,000 animals in need - ill, injured, orphaned and abandoned - for more than five decades.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.