Seaworld’s Texas and Florida rescue teams join forces to save en - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Seaworld’s Texas and Florida rescue teams join forces to save entangled dolphin

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network) (Source Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network)
(Source Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network) (Source Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KSWO) – On August 15, the SeaWorld San Antonio Rescue Team joined forces with the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue Team, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network to rescue a bottlenose dolphin that was found entangled in fishing gear near South Padre Island in Texas.

The dolphin had more than three pounds of fishing gear removed including hooks, leaders and fishing line.

The SeaWorld veterinarian team assessed the animal, gave it a complete physical checkup, took blood samples and cultures and gave the dolphin antibiotics for possible infection due to the entanglement.  The animal was released back into the ocean.

Entanglement in fishing gear and similar items can lead to suffocation or internal bleeding if hooks and lures are swallowed by the animal. To help prevent harm to wild dolphins and other animals, it is best to dispose of old line and hooks properly and be mindful of fishing locations where animals are known to surface to breathe, so they do not become caught in cast lines. 

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Animal Rescue Team is on call 24/7 to save and care for injured, orphaned or ill animals. SeaWorld animal experts have helped more than 28,000 animals in need - ill, injured, orphaned and abandoned - for more than five decades.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly