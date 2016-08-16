Codynah appears in court, charged with murder & assault - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Codynah appears in court, charged with murder & assault

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Joshua Codynah (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The man accused in the stabbing death of another man at a Lawton apartment complex earlier this month made his first appearance in court.

Joshua Codynah appeared in Comanche county court on August 16. He's charged with first-degree murder for the death Michael Mithlo on August 8th.

Investigators say Codynah stabbed Mithlo to death at the Woodland Arms Apartments located near Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.

Authorities say he also hurt a woman and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and child neglect.

Police say Codynah confessed to the crime and to fleeing the scene. Bail has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is set for October.

