Work Ready OK helps those facing long-term unemployment

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Have you been looking for work and it seems like it's taking months? Work Ready Oklahoma wants to help.

Work Ready Oklahoma is offering free services to Oklahomans unemployed for five months or more. The organization held an informational session today at the Hilton Garden Inn to tell potential workers about the program which offers things like tuition assistance for those wanting to finish their degree, interview training, resume development, professional development workshops, and career counseling. It also offers support like childcare and help with transportation.

"Whoever that may be that is looking for employment, we will have an opportunity for them. Even if they've been formerly incarcerated, that's another opportunity as well, where we can assist those individuals in finding employment so they can have a better quality of life,” said James Taylor of OK Works Lawton.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor. If you'd like more information you can contact OklahomaJobmatch.com or EmployOklahoma.com. Stop by the Oklahoma Works office located at 1711 SW 11th Street in Lawton.

